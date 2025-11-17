Bright Eyes Animal Shelter in Choteau presents Pets Of The Week: Bastian and Sadie!

Bastian is a six-year-old Husky with a wonderful personality and a lot to say! He’s friendly, talkative, and gets along well with other dogs. We’re not sure yet how he feels about cats, but he’s always polite and well-mannered. Bastian does great at the groomer and loves attention. This handsome boy is ready to bring his charm and Husky spirit to a forever home!

Sadie is a gorgeous 3 year old Boxer who loves people and children. She does great with male dogs but prefers to be the only female pup in the home. Sadie has a high prey drive, so she needs a home without small animals or rodents. She’s an energetic girl who can jump a four-foot fence, so she’ll need a secure yard. Sadie is full of love and ready for her forever family!

For more information, call 406-466-2100, visit 175 Highway 221 Choteau, or click here to visit the Bright Eyes Animal Shelter website.