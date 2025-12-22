PAWS Of Chinook presents Pets Of The Week: Judge and Sasha!

Judge is a 5 month old mixed breed pup with a personality as colorful as his coat! He has been catching on to basic commands quickly, loves to fetch and show off his high-jumps and would do well in an active home that can keep him busy. He has been interested in meeting the other shelter dogs, cats are unknown. He has done very well with children and is comfortable meeting new people. Judge is up to date on vaccinations, neutered, microchipped and ready to play!

Sasha has been in foster for a few months now and we aren't sure why she hasn't been scooped up! She is a classy 4.5 year old Husky who is waiting for a comfortable home to relax and snuggle in. She is crate trained, house trained, leash trained, gets along with other dogs (please, no cats), and is so deserving of a family and home to call her very own. Sasha is up to date on vaccinations, spayed, microchipped and waiting patiently.

For information about adopting, volunteering, fostering, or donating, you can contact PAWS of Chinook here or visit their website.