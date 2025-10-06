The Great Falls Animal Shelter presents Pets Of The Week: Claus and Clayton

Claus is a working dog without a job. This handsome, big-brained boy isn’t looking for a couch to snooze on all day — he’s searching for a household where he has real work to do. Claus thrives when he’s busy, learning, and using his smarts. Without purpose, he can get restless, but with the right family, he’ll be the hardest-working teammate you’ve ever had. He’s eager to please, loyal once he trusts you, and always ready to put his heart into the “job” of being your best friend. If you’ve got room on your crew for a dedicated worker who also happens to love belly rubs, Claus is ready to report for duty.

Clayton is a dashing little tuxedo kitten with a heart as sweet as his whiskers are long. At just 12 weeks old, he’s still discovering the world, and while he can be a little shy at first, it doesn’t take long for his friendly side to shine through. Once he warms up, Clayton proves to be both curious and playful, always ready to explore a new corner, chase a toy, or snuggle up when the moment is right. This charming boy is also quite food motivated, which makes winning him over a breeze—treats are definitely the way to his heart! With his soft grey-and-white coat and big, bright eyes, Clayton is the kind of kitten who turns heads and melts hearts at the same time. He has been neutered and currently weighs just over three pounds, making him the perfect pint-sized companion who’s ready to grow up in a loving home.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.