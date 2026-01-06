Bright Eyes Animal Shelter in Choteau presents Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Dozer and Asher!

Meet Dozer, a 5-year-old Black Mouth Cur mix with the perfect balance of energy and chill. He’s affectionate, friendly, and smart—always happy to be near his people, whether that’s playing in the yard or lounging on the couch. Dozer is athletic and playful but also a certified couch potato once he’s had his exercise. He’s independent yet loving and would do best in a home with a yard where he can stretch his legs. Dozer has a strong chase instinct and will go after cars, so a securely fenced yard is a must. He’s a loyal, fun-loving companion looking for the right home to match his vibe.

Asher is a handsome 5-year-old male cat with a calm, gentlemanly demeanor. He’s affectionate and friendly, enjoying attention while maintaining his dignified charm. Sadly left behind when his owners moved, Asher hasn’t lost his loving nature and is hoping for a quiet, caring home where he can be cherished.

For more information, call 406-466-2100, visit 175 Highway 221 Choteau, or click here to visit the Bright Eyes Animal Shelter website.