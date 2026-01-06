The Great Falls Animal Shelter presents our Adoptable Pets of the Week: Vixen and Pebbles!

🎄 Meet Vixen & Her Reindeer Crew! 🐾✨

Vixen isn’t causing mischief alone this holiday season—she’s one of 8 adorable siblings (4 girls + 4 boys) ready to trade the shelter for a cozy couch and a forever family.

Vixen is: very friendly, loves attention, affectionate & cuddly, super playful, and always on the go. At 11 weeks old, this tiny black cutie (2.375 lbs!) is basically holiday cheer in kitten form—sweet, spunky, and fully prepared to “help” with your decorations. 🎁😼

Whether you adopt Vixen solo or bring home a partner-in-crime, she’s ready to make your season brighter (and your tree slightly less stable). 🎄🐾

👉 Adoption Application: https://gfmt.link/gfasapp [gfmt.link]

🐶🐱 See all available pets: https://gfmt.link/gfasadopt [gfmt.link]

🎄 All I want for Christmas is… Pebbles! 🎄

Meet Pebbles — a big-hearted, mixed-breed girl with an even bigger personality (and yes… she will provide running commentary on your entire day 😂). She’s an active sweetheart who lives for zoomies, yard time, and play sessions with doggy pals—basically, if it involves movement and fun, she’s in.

But don’t worry… when the excitement settles, Pebbles is fully capable of switching into cozy mode: snuggles, hanging with her people, and being included in all the warm-and-fuzzy moments that make the season feel like the season. 🧣✨

Pebbles is looking for a family who’ll make her part of the action, bring her along on adventures, and keep plenty of room for love, laughs, and maybe a little holiday chaos (the good kind). 🎁🐾

Pebbles’ Details:

• Color: Blue & White

• Weight: 68.125 lbs

• Age: 1 yr, 6 mos, 2 wks

✅ Adoption Application: https://gfmt.link/gfasapp [gfmt.link]

🐶🐱 View all available pets: https://gfmt.link/gfasadopt [gfmt.link]