The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls presents Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Doc and Kiwi!

Doc (Dog): Meet Doc - a handsome, chatty boy who is bursting with personality and love. Loyal and affectionate, he’s been waiting over two months for his forever family and is ready for a life full of adventures by day and cozy cuddles by night.

Kiwi (Cat): Kiwi is our oldest resident. At seven years old he has the softest heart and is ready a quiet, loving home. He dreams of days spent cuddling, napping, and sunbathing by the window, preferably on a big, comfy bed next to his person.

The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is at 900 25th Avenue NE.

For more information, call 406-727-7387, or click here to visit the website.