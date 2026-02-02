Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter in Shelby presents our Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Lily and Zuko!

Lily is a sweet 4 year old pup looking for a home to call her own! She was picked up as a stray and unfortunately never claimed by her family.

Lily loves other dogs! She loves to play and can be very vocal about it. She gets so excited she practically vibrates!

She is a smaller girl with lots of love to give! She is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations.



Zuko is about 6–7 months old, and mastered the art of being equal parts chaotic puppy and professional snuggler. He can also sit and shake! Hobbies include: following you everywhere (yes, even the bathroom!), making you laugh with my goofy zoomies, and would love to be a lap dog! (Im not very big so i think id be a good candidate for that!)

He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and 100% ready to find his forever person. If you’ve been dreaming of a loyal sidekick who will never let you go anywhere alone ever again — congratulations, you’ve found him!

To adopt or for more information, call the shelter at 406-450-6388, visit the Prairie Oasis page, or send an email to prairieoasisanimalshelter@gmail.com.