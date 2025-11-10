The Great Falls Animal Shelter presents Pets Of The Week: Lewis and Frito!



Lewis is a big-hearted, big-bodied mixed breed with an even bigger personality. At two and a half years old, this 66-pound goofball has a lot to say—and he isn’t shy about sharing his opinions. He’s been known to offer a little “back talk” when he’s not entirely convinced about something, which only adds to his charm.

Despite his confident, comical nature, Lewis can be a bit hesitant in new environments or noisy situations. He would do best with a patient family who can help him build trust and feel secure. Once he’s comfortable, his playful side shines through—he loves to run, play, and show off his quirky sense of humor.

Lewis is neutered, healthy, and ready to find his forever home with someone who appreciates a loyal companion that keeps life interesting.



Frito may be small in stature, but he carries himself like royalty. With his striking seal-point coat and gentle demeanor, he’s the kind of cat who quietly wins your heart before you even realize it. Though he may start off a bit shy, once he feels safe, his playful and affectionate side begins to shine—and that’s when his true charm takes over.

Partially blind in his right eye, Frito may require a bit of extra care in the future, but it doesn’t slow him down or dampen his spirit. He’s curious, loving, and always ready to claim the nearest lap as his throne.

Frito is the perfect companion for someone looking for a calm, loyal cat who appreciates both playtime and quiet moments. His courage and sweetness make him a true gem waiting to be discovered.



The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.