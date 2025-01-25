GFPD conducts compliance check on alcohol sales

The Great Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance operation on Wednesday, January 22nd, to ensure liquor license holders are working to prevent the sale of alcohol to people under the age of 21.

Police conduct compliance check on alcohol sales in Great Falls

Clay Bott, an officer with the Great Falls Police Department, explained, “The main purpose of the compliance checks is to try to keep alcohol out of the hands of the youth. We do see a lot of crime that's linked to alcohol, and if we can keep the alcohol out of the hands of the youth, it keeps a safer place for them, for the entire city.”

The 34 businesses were chosen randomly by the State of Montana. Volunteers were 19 or 20 years old and had a valid legal identification card or driver’s license. The volunteers showed their identification card to every server or seller who asked to see it.

Of the 34 businesses, 28 passed and six failed, for a success rate of 82%. This is a slightly lower success rate compared to the last compliance check in April of 2024 when 91% passed.

In Montana, a liquor license can be revoked from a business if there are four or more compliance violations in a three-year period.

The employees who sold alcohol to the underage buyers were issued a citation for violating MCA 16-3-301 (Unlawful Sales/Transfer to a Person under 21 years of age), a misdemeanor.

Bott noted, “Our goal with this is always compliance. It's never to cite anybody. We're not out there trying to trick servers or bartenders. Every buyer has an ID with them, a valid ID, and they're required to show it to the server if they're asked for it.”

ESTABLISHMENTS IN COMPLIANCE

Aces Tavern - 900 8th Ave NW

Conoco - 1608 Fox Farm Rd

Conoco - 3601 10th Ave S

Conoco - 5600 3rd Ave S

Cowboy's Bar - 311 3rd St NW

Double Nickel Casino - 125 NW Bypass

Gold Dust Casino - 770 6th St SW

Halftime Sports Bar 1101 NW Bypass

Heidelberg - 27 Divison Rd

Hi-Ho Tavern - 2600 10th Ave S

Ike & Susans Casino - 3716 2nd Ave N

Lido Bar & Casino - 625 1st Ave NW

Loaf and Jug - 601 Smelter Ave

Loaf and Jug - 1225 Central Ave W

Loaf and Jug - 3726 7th Ave N

Longhorn Lounge - 801 Smelter Ave NE

Noon's Sinclair - 3200 10th Ave S

Noon's Sinclair - 1300 12th Ave S

Players II Casino - 2126 10th Ave S

Poppy's Mini-Mart - 606 15th St S

R&R Lounge - 3811 10th Ave S

Schulte's - 3800 3rd Ave S

Smith's Food and Drug - 1601 Marketplace Dr

Super 1 Foods - 3160 10th Ave S

Taco Treat - 2025 10th Ave S

The Do Bar - 1800 3rd St NW

Town Pump - 1400 10th Ave S

Whiskey Falls - 721 6th St SW

ESTABLISHMENTS IN VIOLATION