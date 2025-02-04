Great Falls Astronomy Club shows what you can see in the night sky

GREAT FALLS — If you have ever wondered about the universe, be it the stars you see at night or the planets that are a part of our solar system, then you may be interested in joining the Great Falls Astronomy Club.

Checking out the night sky in Great Falls

As the sun goes down on a clear night, Peter Richlen sets up his equipment with a goal in mind.

Richlen said, “I’m hoping to get Venus and Saturn…Jupiter is about right up there, coming out… and Mars is coming up way back there, I’ll have to wait until about 7:30 to get a decent look at Mars.

Richlen has loved space since he was a child, when he learned about the space shuttles.

Richlen said, “I watched every launch I could possibly find when I was a kid. I had the Columbia… the whole wall that showed the Columbia on my wall.”

For him, that childlike wonder never went away, and he spends long hours, and even whole nights, outside looking at the universe.

Richlen said, “It is very tranquil. That’s why I could spend hours out here. That’s why most astronomers will spend hours outside doing this.”

When he moved to Great Falls three years ago, Richlen co-founded the Great Falls Astronomy Club.

Richlen said, “Mostly we appeal to kids, because kids love space.”

The club is free to join and has over 700 members on Facebook. Whether you take pictures of space yourself or just want to appreciate local astro-photography, the club is always welcome to new members.

They host shows at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, and they share photos they take of space. And Richlen’s favorite part?

Richlen said, “Just answering questions, people asking questions trying to figure things out. I like the whole thing, I like informing people.”

The astronomer’s energy was infectious, and he invites everyone to try out the hobby.

Richlen said, “More telescopes the merrier. Absolutely get more.”

He also stressed that the hobby does not have to break the bank.

Richlen said, “Astronomy is like any other hobby. You start off small and then you build up.”

If you want the club to put on a show, you can reach out and ask independently.

Richlen said, “We’ll see if we can do it. I’ll do it, my partner will do it, or one of us will be interested.”

If you are interested in learning more or joining the club, click here to visit the Facebook page.

