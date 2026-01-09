Obituary: Josy Grace McLean

Josy Grace McLean, aged 61, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on January 4, 2026.

Josy was born on January 8, 1965, in Sidney, Montana to Jean- Pierre and Marie-Louise Bidegaray. She grew up on the family farm along the Missouri River near Brockton, Montana where she learned the value of a hard day’s work and a love of nature. She graduated from Culbertson High School in 1983 before receiving her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Montana in 1988. She would later go on to receive her Master of Arts in Education from Montana State University.

Following her formal education, Josy built a career as a teacher, working at Blue Sky High School in Rudyard, Montana, for 5 years before moving to Great Falls, Montana where she was a science teacher at CMR High School for 28 years. During her time at CMR she earned every teacher accolade there was including the Dufresne, the Doctor of Service, and several Teacher of the Year awards. She helped coach championship Science Bowl teams and spent several summers working at the McLaughlin Research Institute. To her students, Josy was more than a teacher. She was a mentor and an inspiration. Many students were recipients of a note or a letter or a book at a time when they needed it most.

On October 19, 1991, Josy married Michael Ray McLean, and together they shared 34 years of marriage. Family was central to her life, and she especially cherished time with her son, Jayse and her two grandchildren, Graham and Ella.

Josy was deeply loved by her family and friends, and she loved them just as deeply in return. She had an amazing capacity for friendship and loved sharing outdoor adventures with the Hiking Group girls and her Wolfpack. Josy will be remembered by friends and family for her strength, strength that allowed her to carry the heaviest pack on backpacking trips or hold the raft in the river’s current so her friends could scramble out. Even stronger was her faith and her strength of spirit, which was always generous, encouraging and unfailingly kind. Josy was curious and interested in everything as a scientist would be but had an eye for the beauty in the world like an artist. Josy was the perfect dog mom, making sure that her golden retrievers Kona, Jacoby, and Fynn had interesting adventures every single day. And she adopted her friend’s dogs when hers were not around.

She was an amazing gardener, and family and friends were often supplied with hot pepper jelly and spicy pickles. Josy loved the arts and went to plays and concerts whenever she had the chance and made sure Jayse went when he was young so that he would be “well-rounded.” She was so excited to finally become an “Amatxi” (Basque for Grandma) and was looking forward to watching Graham and Ella grow. Some of Josy’s happiest and most exciting times were watching Mike and Jayse-her boys-coach and play. Always humbly proud of their many accomplishments, she could often be seen in the bleachers supporting her students and her extended families’ kids as well. Family meant everything to Josy. And by the way, she was beautiful…

Josy is survived by her husband, Mike; son and daughter-in-law, Jayse and Mickenze McLean; two grandchildren, Graham and Ella; siblings, Jeanine Bidegaray, Patrick (Lanette) Bidegaray, Gabriele (Geremy) Powell, Claude (Tammi) Bidegaray, and Remi Bidegaray.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jean-Pierre Bidegaray, and her mother, Marie-Louise Bidegarary.

Though we grieve deeply, we will honor her by remembering the way she lived, loving fiercely, giving freely, demonstrating a tremendous work ethic, embracing life with courage and grace. Her spirit will live forever in our memories, our stories, and the love she planted in each of us.

The family invites all those who knew and loved Josy to join us as we celebrate her life:

Vigil: Friday, January 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church

Funeral Service: Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Memorials are suggested to the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation 1100 4th Street South, Great Falls, Montana 59405 or to a charity of the donor’s choosing.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.