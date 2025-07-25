Trending News (Friday, July 25, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

Storms around this weekend- Friday, July 25

WEATHER: High temperatures spike into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s with mainly sunny skies, though a few storms will develop over southwest Montana during the afternoon. A stray storm could get as far north as Helena.

The wind will also get a little gusty in the afternoon with wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front and 10 and 20 mph across the plains.

TRENDING TODAY:

Eagle Mount gifts adaptive raft to young boy. Click here.

No serious injuries after small plane crashes in Helena. Click here.

Prepping for the Montana State Fair in Great Falls. Click here.

Best Wok has re-opened in Great Falls. Click here.

No serious injuries after small plane crashes in Helena

COMING UP:

HEALTHY COOKING CLASSES

Please join me for a FREE nine (9) lesson series that follows the Eating Smart Being Active (ESBA) curriculum and teaches participants to use an electric pressure cooker at Fresh Rescue Kitchen on Thursdays, July 24 - September 25, 2025 , from 11:30 - 2:30. Lesson topics cover meal planning ideas, easy food prep practices, and healthy, simple tips to stretch food dollars. Additional lesson topics include suggestions for quick meals and snacks using food choices from each food group. Each class consists of discussion, preparing and sampling a recipe, and a movement activity adaptable to any physical ability. The in-person class series meets for 9 lessons. For more information contact me, Nina Polk SNAP-Education Instructor, at nina.polk@montana.edu or click here.

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.