Trending News (Friday, June 30, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER:

Very warm and sunny. High temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Vandalism hits community of Wolf Point. Click here.

Montana GOP elects new chair after rules fight over legislative party split. Click here.

Montana schools superintendent faces DUI charge. Click here.

Alliance For Youth gets big boost from First Interstate Bank. Click here.

Fort Benton Summer Celebration draws thousands. Click here.

COMING UP:

AMATEUR RADIO EVENT

The Great Falls Masonic Amateur Radio Club will be holding a 13 Colonies Amateur Radio Event on Friday, July 4, from 10am-2pm at the Masonic Temple located at 821 Central Avenue in Great Falls. The club will have bottled water for sale and all proceeds will go to the Sun River Valley Historical Society. For more information, please send an e-mail to GFMARC@proton.me.