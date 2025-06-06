Trending News (Friday, June 6, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER:

Increasing clouds. Breezy with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Daytime highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Suspect in Great Falls high-speed chase has been identified. Click here.

Fire damages Great Falls home, kills one dog. Click here.

Growing concerns over measles exposure in Great Falls. Click here.

Teen's body recovered from river near Poplar. Click here.

Bella Vita Wellness set to open in downtown Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP:

MOVIE IN THE PARK

The first "Movie in the Park" of 2025 will be on Friday June 6 at Gibson Park and will feature the family-friendly film "The Wild Robot." The event is free and includes free face painting from 7pm - 9pm. The movie will start at sunset in Gibson Park.

FLEA MARKET

The Swap-A-Rama Flea Market will be on Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7 at Montana ExpoPark in the Trades & Industries Building and the Mercantile Building. Friday is from 4pm to 8pm; Saturday is from 8am to 5pm. Admission is free.

TRUCK SHOW

Big Iron Truck & RV Wash in Great Falls is having their first annual Show N Shine Truck show on June 6 and June 7. It is located at 2801 Poplar Drive (next to Flying-J Truckstop on Gore Hill). For more information, call 406-206-6261, or click here.

GREAT FALLS FARMERS' MARKET

Vendors and shoppers are preparing for the first day of the 2025 season of the Great Falls Farmer’s Market, which will be on Saturday, June 7. There will be scores of vendors offering crafts, food, and more, along with live music. It takes place in and around Civic Center Park in downtown Great Falls, between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South. The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. through the last Saturday of September.

FAMILY FISHING DAY

Families can kick off their summer of outdoor activities at Great Falls Family Fishing Day on Saturday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Wadsworth Pond Park in Great Falls. Will feature series of short educational stations on fish identification, knot tying, casting, and fly tying, followed by open fishing in Wadsworth Pond for all who attend. Youth who take part and complete all education stations are eligible for free fishing tackle donated by the Great Falls Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited (limited supplies). After the event ends, youth and adults may stay at the pond and continue to fish until sunset on June 7 without a fishing license, as a condition of the educational license exemption provided for the event by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

CROSSING COCHRANE DAM

Bicyclists and hikers will be able to access and cross over the Missouri River at Cochrane Dam on Saturday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The dam is normally closed to public access. Visitors may wish to time their travel to enjoy interpretive “Dam Talks” delivered by park staff on top of the dam at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. For more information, click here, or call the Giant Springs ranger station at 406-727-1212.

BEAR PAW MARATHON

The 5th Annual Bear Paw Marathon will be held in Havre, Montana on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Includes a Full & Half Marathon along with a 5K fun run/walk. Marathon starts at 6AM, Half Marathon starts at 7AM, and 5K starts at 8AM. All races finish on the campus of MSU-Northern. Find details and register online at bearpawmarathon.com.