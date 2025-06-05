GREAT FALLS — GREAT FALLS — Bella Vita Wellness, a new wellness center, will open its doors to the public on Friday at 618 Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls.

“We want you to feel like when you come here that you're part of the family,” said co-owner Barb Mullens, who owns and operates Roe River Realty in the upstairs part of the building. “We want you to feel like when you come into the building that you're pampered and cared for.”

Tim McGonigal takes you inside - watch:

Bella Vita Wellness set to open in downtown Great Falls

Mullens has always been dedicated to helping people.

That helping, caring spirit resonates in everything she does, from helping people purchase homes, to helping other families who can relate to her journey.

“Bella would be a great place for moms or dads that you know have everyday life with a child with disabilities,” said Mullens.

When Barb’s son Tanner was just three months old, he lost sight and hearing. His health took an unexplained turn. He died in 2011 at the age of 12. Barb says Tanner’s legacy lives in Bella Vita Wellness.

“The name Bella Vita means beautiful life,” said Mullens.

Bella Vita is the brainchild of Barb and her husband Brad, and local fitness guru Zack LaCasse and his wife Miranda, dating back about a year.

And like Barb, for Zack, a former professional soccer player, the journey is personal.

“The last 19 months, I've been facing a chronic illness called sirs. It's been one of the hardest battles of my life,” said LaCasse who in addition operates Fit Familia in the back of the building.

Among the services offered is a series of zero gravity chairs. LaCasse says they offer a deep tissue massage and give people the sensation of floating on clouds.

Another feature expected to be popular is the ‘Halo Red,' medical grade red-light therapy.

MTN News

“It actually helps with ATP production. It helps rebuild your mitochondria within your cells. And it actually helps with detoxification at a cellular level,” said Lacasse.

One of the most exciting features is the only float pod therapy tank in Great Falls.

Customers can meditate in a sensory deprivation chamber while floating on 1,100 pounds of Epsom salts.

“It's an opportunity for people to fight against anxiety, to fight against depression, to, fight against any type of deep tissue inflammation, and to get that experience where you're really escaping those day-to-day challenges,” said LaCasse. “It just gives you that factor of when you get out within that 60-minute period, you're almost feeling born again."

Lacasse is also excited about Bella Vita’s infrared sauna, activating all five senses, it also releases pharmaceutical grade salt into the air.

“It actually helps clear out, that crud within your lungs there to help you breathe better,” said LaCasse.

Customers can also choose from a cold plunge, a tanning bed, and massage therapy.

And that family feel is present throughout.

“With the dragonfly on the front, on the top of Bella Vista that represents my son,” said Mullens. “It's always been my sign from him, ever since he passed. He really was a beautiful life.”

Bella Vita will host a grand opening ceremony on Friday, June 6. Customers who sign up for a service during the grand opening will be entered into a drawing for a lifetime membership.

Click here to visit the website.

