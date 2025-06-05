Suspect in Great Falls high-speed chase has been identified

James Patrick Adam Dennis, 36 years old, has been identified as the suspect in a high-speed chase in Great Falls on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Dennis reportedly was driving a stolen vehicle and drove into Great Falls from the east side, with Cascade County Sheriff's deputies and then Great Falls police officers chasing him.

The Great Falls Police Department says that Dennis was firing a weapon at the pursuing vehicles, and ultimately crashed into a car near the intersection of 38th Street and Second Avenue North.

He was taken to Benefis Health System for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, and was later booked into the Cascade County Detention Center.

The two people in the car he crashed into sustained minor injuries.

Dennis is facing felony charges of theft, assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, and assault on a peace officer.

(JUNE 4, 2025) New information has been released after a high-speed chase in Great Falls resulted in a collision at the intersection of 38th Street and Second Avenue North.

The GFPD says that after entering city limits, the suspect began firing a weapon at GFPD officers and CCSO deputies at several locations. Investigators also believe the suspect may have also fired a weapon at residents in the area.

If you were affected by any of this, you're asked to leave a voicemail for GFPD Detective Fleming at 406-455-8519, or send a private message to the GFPD Facebook page.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said it began just outside of city limits when deputies identified a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

He explained, "They came in contact with that vehicle (near) Highway 89 and 57th Street. They obviously made an attempt to stop that vehicle. That vehicle ran from them in a pursuit.”

Officers from the Great Falls Police Department then joined the chase, which ended when the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle at 38th Street and Second Avenue North.

Captain Doug Otto of the Great Falls Police Department said, "The vehicle had two occupants that it was hit. Both were minor injuries, nothing major that we're aware of at this point. The suspect we believe was partially ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Benefis Hospital. He is in custody right now, being monitored by deputies."

The nature and extent of the man's injuries has not been disclosed, but he was seen sitting up at the scene.

No officers were injured.

No other details have been released at this point, including the name of the suspect.

The Division of Criminal Investigation — part of the Montana Department of Justice — is assisting with the investigation.

(1st REPORT, 5:14 pm) Officers with the Great Falls Police Department and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office are responding to a "serious incident" in Great Falls.

The activity is at the intersection of Second Avenue North and 38th Street, near a Loaf 'N Jug convenience store.

We do not yet know if anyone has been seriously injured, but a person at the scene told KRTV an ambulance is leaving the area escorted by a law enforcement vehicle.

Neither agency has released details of the incident at this point.

People are advised to avoid the area if possible until further notice.

