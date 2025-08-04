Trending News (Monday, August 4, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds and strong thunderstorms during the evening. Storms will move from south to north across the region. Strong wind gusts, hail and downpours will be possible within the stronger thunderstorms. Daytime highs in the upper 70s and low 80s in central Montana and upper 80s and lower 90s in eastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Victims of Anaconda bar shooting identified. Click here.

Search continues for suspect in Anaconda mass shooting. Click here.

Car crashes into Ulta Beauty in Great Falls. Click here.

Great Falls woman will host book-signing. Click here.

COMING UP:

BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

Verizon-Cellular Plus in Great Falls is giving away FREE BACKPACKS filled with school supplies on Saturday, August 2, from 10am to noon. No purchase necessary - this is a gift from us to our students. Register to WIN a Verizon Gizmo Watch 3! No purchase is required. If you want to help, we’re also collecting donations in-store. Everything we receive will go directly to kids in our community. Important: A child must be present with an adult to receive a free backpack. Supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. One backpack per student. Cellular Plus has 2 locations in Great Falls: At 1000 10th Avenue S, in the mall parking lot between PetSmart and Cafe Rio; And at 701 3rd Street NW, across from the Fairgrounds and next to Stockman Bank.