Great Falls native Leslie Venetz is making a name for herself in the business world with a new book that offers a blueprint for sales success.

Great Falls woman will host book-signing

Venetz, a business-to-business sales expert, corporate trainer, and founder of the Sales-Led GTM Agency, will host a launch party in Great Falls for her new book, "Profit Generating Pipeline: A Proven Formula to Earn Trust and Drive Revenue."

Her work has been featured in publications such as The Wall Street Journal and Success Magazine.

"You get the strategy and the mindset, but then also some really practical tactical techniques that folks can use. And then we wrap up the book with a real call to action that it's fine and dandy to read a book and think it's great, but if you don't take the time to apply it, if you don't have that bias for action, it was kind of all for naught," Venetz said.

The book presentation will be split into three parts, including a nine-step blueprint for success she shares with clients.

Venetz will be available to discuss the book during a launch party on Tuesday, August 5 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Station District (119 River Drive North) in Great Falls. Cost for the event is $35, but it's free with the purchase of a book.