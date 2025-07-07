Trending News (Monday, July 7, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sunny & warm. High temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Highway dedication honors Chippewa-Cree man. Click here.

Trooper injured, suspect dead after high-speed chase and crash. Click here.

GFPD increases downtown patrols. Click here.

Wilder Fire in Fergus County grows to 3,400 acres. Click here.

Fireworks 'likely' cause of deadly Great Falls fire. Click here.

COMING UP:

HOBSON FUN DAY

The town of Hobson will host its annual Fun Day on Saturday, July 12. Breakfast 7-10 am at Hobson Fire dept; Fun run/walk 7:00 am; Soap Box Derby 10:00 am; Challenge race; Parade noon; Cornhole tourney 2 pm; Games 3 legged races, sack races, and tug of war; Street dance with the SIGHTLINER’S 8-12 pm ( bring a chair); Craft and food vendors; Dunking; Face painting, dunking booth, petting zoo. Classic cars and antique tractors 50/50 sales. For more information, click here, or call Faith at 406-423-5403, or Martie at 406-423-5575.