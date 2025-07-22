Trending News (Tuesday, July 22, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scatted showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs in the 60s and 70s.

TRENDING TODAY:

COMING UP:

DISABILITY CELEBRATION

Great Falls ADA and Disability Celebration Picnic on Monday July 21 , from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at Elks Riverside Park. Food, games, and fun. We will also have a table set up with great resources. Please bring a lawn chair as seating is limited. RSVP to Shyla Patera at 406-452-9834 ext #9, or spatera@ncils.org. Event is organized by North Central Independent Living Services Inc. and Disability Rights Montana.

HEALTHY COOKING CLASSES

Please join me for a FREE nine (9) lesson series that follows the Eating Smart Being Active (ESBA) curriculum and teaches participants to use an electric pressure cooker at Fresh Rescue Kitchen on Thursdays, July 24 - September 25, 2025 , from 11:30 - 2:30. Lesson topics cover meal planning ideas, easy food prep practices, and healthy, simple tips to stretch food dollars. Additional lesson topics include suggestions for quick meals and snacks using food choices from each food group. Each class consists of discussion, preparing and sampling a recipe, and a movement activity adaptable to any physical ability. The in-person class series meets for 9 lessons. For more information contact me, Nina Polk SNAP-Education Instructor, at nina.polk@montana.edu or click here.

