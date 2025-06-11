Trending News (Wednesday, June 11, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER:

Sunshine and clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, with areas of rain continuing overnight. It'll be a bit breezy on the Hi-Line with wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Gusts over 40 mph possible.

TRENDING TODAY:

Suspect and victim identified in Great Falls shooting death. Click here.

New details about suspect in high-speed chase. Click here.

Visitor injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. Click here.

NorthWestern Energy argues for rate increase. Click here.

Man drowns in river in Great Falls; woman rescued. Click here.

COMING UP:

ROLLER SKATING

Wheels Of Thunder from June 10 through June 13. Noon to 4pm. 25.00 per day or 100.00 for all four days. Snack and beverage provided. Play roller skating games, Arcade, and crafts! Located at 1609 12th Avenue North. For more information, call 406-866-0850.

GARDEN SHOW

National Garden Clubs, Montana Federation of Garden Clubs, District 5 welcomes you to a NGC Small Standard Patriotic Flower Show. It will be held at the Do Bar, 1800 Third Street NW in Great Falls. Free Admission, June 11, 9:30 -1:00 entries accepted, 2:30 Judging, 5-7pm open for public viewing. June 12, 11-5, open for public viewing. 5:30 -7 pm pickup entries. For more info, 406-868-2973. If calling please leave a message or text.