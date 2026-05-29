Havre hospital highlights apprenticeship program

HAVRE — Governor Greg Gianforte toured Northern Montana Health Care in Havre on Wednesday, where hospital leaders say a growing apprenticeship program is helping address one of rural Montana's biggest challenges — finding and keeping healthcare workers.

Tom Wylie reports - watch the video here:

Northern Montana Health Care launches medical assistant apprenticeship program

Gianforte visited with staff and apprentices participating in the hospital's Certified Medical Assistant program.

The apprenticeship allows students to earn a paycheck while receiving hands-on medical training inside the hospital.

Northern Montana Health Care recently celebrated its first graduating class, while a new group of apprentices is already beginning the program.

Hospital leaders say programs like this create opportunities for people to stay and work in their hometowns while helping fill critical healthcare positions in rural communities.

Northern Montana Health Care leaders say they hope to continue growing the apprenticeship program in the years ahead.