Investigation continues after Hingham 'shelter in place' order

The investigation continues in Hill County after a Friday night incident that resulted in a "shelter in place" order for the town of Hingham, about 35 miles west of Havre.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office tells MTN News that 911 received a call on Friday night about an incident in Hingham, and immediately dispatched deputies to search for a suspect.

The agency then ordered a "shelter in place" for the town of Hingham at about 8:40 p.m. and advised residents to stay inside and lock their doors.

Hill County Sheriff Jamieson Ross says the suspect was apprehended, and the "shelter in place" order was lifted at about 11:50 p.m.

No details about the incident have been released at this point, and there is no word on whether anyone has been injured.

Agencies involved in the investigation include the Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, and Hill County Search and Rescue.

(UPDATE, FRIDAY, 11:55 pm) The Hill County Sheriff's Office lifted the shelter in place order for the town of Hingham, and says there is no longer an active threat to the community.

The agency said that there will be a "heavy law enforcement presence" in the town throughout the weekend, and asks that people avoid the area of the 300 block of Second Street if at all possible so that law enforcement officers can continue their investigation.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet released any details about the threat or the situation.

(1st REPORT, FRIDAY, 9:09 pm) The Hill County Sheriff's Office on Friday evening issued a "Public Safety Alert" for the town of Hingham, which is about 35 miles west of Havre.

The agency said in a news release at about 8:40 p.m. that there is a "high law enforcement presence" on the 300 Block of Second Street in Hingham, and that it is "an evolving situation."

The Sheriff’s Office asks that residents of Hingham shelter in place, lock their doors, and completely avoid the area until further notice.

The Sheriff's Office says that further alerts will be sent either via their Facebook page, or their Code Red notification system.

No other details have been released at this point.

