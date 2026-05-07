HAVRE — "You've been here for quite a while. When did you know you wanted to step away?"

“My wife told me,” Chancellor Greg Kegel replied with a laugh.

It’s bittersweet news at MSU Northern, as Chancellor Kegel has announced his upcoming retirement, closing the chapter on a remarkable 50-year career in education.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

MSU Northern Chancellor announces retirement after 50 years in education

“Boy, I'm telling you, when I talk to my industry buddies that I've worked with through those years, they'll always remind me that you're never going to get it all done. There’s always a project,” Kegel reflected.

After devoting five decades to Northern, including years of campus improvements and student advocacy, Kegel says it’s time for fresh leadership. “I'm really excited about the possibility of the next person, because it could be just as dynamo that comes in and great ideas,” he said.

Kegel leaves behind a legacy of growth, launching programs like Diesel Technology, expanding facilities, and always encouraging students to stay the course.

“It's going to be harder if you leave and try to come back later in your life. So, I'm always pushing about, get the ticket, make sure that you, you know, persist and stay,” Kegel advised.

Surprisingly, education wasn’t always his plan. “All I wanted to be was a coach, so I was—I found out that in order to be a coach had to be a teacher. And that’s how I got into education,” he recalled, laughing.

Kegel, a 1976 graduate, will join fellow 50-year alumni this Saturday, May 9th, as part of MSU Northern’s commencement celebrations.

“We're going to have our graduation, our commencement. And every year we honor the 50-year graduates and invite them back to campus for a couple days and take them to dinner and do all that. Well, I'm one of them this year,” he shared.

Even in retirement, Kegel plans to stay connected with the university, offering help on projects whenever he’s needed.

