Suspect charged after allegedly assaulting a man in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Juan Miguel Garza has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a man at the Crown Lounge on 10th Avenue South on April 14, 2026.

Court documents state that video surveillance shows a person hitting the victim across the left side of his face, causing the man to fall to the ground.

The man's injuries include "multiple" facial fractures, missing teeth, and a potential traumatic brain injury.

The Great Falls Police Department made a post about the incident on social media on May 6th, asking for help in identifying a person in attached photos. A person then contacted the GFPD and identified the suspect as Garza.

Police confirmed Garza's identity through video footage and his criminal history, and made contact with him to discuss the incident.

According to the court documents, Garza initially denied having any knowledge of the incident.

He later admitted that he had been at the bar, but said that he had not been involved in any altercations.

Garza then said that there was a fight, but he was not involved in it.

As police were arresting Garza, he said that he had broken his wrist "during an incident" a few days ago.

The charging documents do not indicate that the two men knew each other, nor indicate any possible reason for the assault.

Garza, 45 years old, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. Prosecutors requested that bail be set at $50,000, citing his lengthy criminal history, which includes assaults, disorderly conduct, and DUIs.