Progress continues on the St. Mary Siphon repair project

NEAR BABB — On June 17, 2024, the St. Mary River Canal siphon suffered a catastrophic failure, causing the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to take action.
Subzero temperatures and brutal winter conditions might slow down most projects, but not this one. Here at the Saint Mary's Siphon Repair project, crews are pushing forward with critical repairs despite the freezing cold.
Ian McIntosh, the Sletten project manager, said, "We're fighting through it, and keeping guys as warm as we can with heaters and everything, throughout the day. But it's challenging working in the winter in Montana. That's why we generally don't do it.”
And it’s not just cold fingers and toes that workers have to deal with. There are numerous construction challenges and accommodations.
Frozen ground and rock have made digging and backfill difficult, and they’ve had to use modified concrete mix.
Gary Lundberg, project inspector, said, “Frozen concrete just doesn't work. We've got to heat the concrete and make sure it doesn't freeze, and keeping that temperature up until you've got full strength is what we're doing.”
Montana winter is not the only obstacle facing the project, which is funded by a mix of federal and state funds, with 52% of the project covered federally and 48% of the project covered by Montana stakeholders.
However, federal funds remain frozen due to the “Unleashing American Energy” Executive Order issued by President Donald Trump.
The Milk River Project Joint Board of Control told MTN News: “Despite this setback, the project team remains confident that the St. Mary Siphon Repair Project aligns with the order’s objectives and continues to work diligently with federal agencies and congressional leaders to expedite the release of funds as soon as possible.”
For now the project is moving forward without delays and funding interruptions, with state funds secured through a loan agreement under House Bill 6, passed during the 2023 Montana legislative session.
And on the ground in Babb, crews are working with a sense of urgency, knowing that thousands of people across north-central Montana rely on water from the Milk River Project for their livelihood.
Lundberg noted, "Yeah, everybody feels it, you know, and most of our employees live here on the reservation. And yeah, they want to get it get it going again.”
McIntosh added, "It's pretty close to home, being from Chinook, so you got a lot of friends. And obviously my family still lives there. It's vital for people who live on the Hi-Line. I mean, there's not much water in Fresno right now, so getting the canal back going and getting the water there is vital to everybody who's irrigating, everybody who's living on the Hi-Line."
The timeline to restore water to the Milk River is late summer 2025.
From the Bureau of Reclamation website:
The St. Mary Diversion Dam and Canal were completed in 1915 as part of the Milk River Project (Project) in north-central Montana. The dam is located near Babb, MT and approximately 0.75 miles downstream from Lower St. Mary Lake. The existing dam consists of a 198-foot long and 6-foot-high concrete weir and sluiceway. It diverts water from the St. Mary River into the St. Mary Canal through the gated headworks structure for use by the Milk River Project.
Here is a news release from the Milk River Project Joint Board of Control:
St. Mary Siphon Repair Moves Forward Despite Harsh Winter
Despite the biting cold of Montana’s northern tundra, work on the St. Mary Siphon Repair Project is pushing ahead. While progress has slowed slightly due to winter conditions, construction crews remain dedicated to the critical infrastructure project, ensuring that the Milk River Project continues to serve the region’s communities.
Steady Progress in Tough Conditions
Construction teams have been making significant headway in recent months, with all contractors on site hailing from Montana. NW Construction, based in Bozeman, is leading the siphon replacement, working alongside Pro-Pipe Construction from Frenchtown, which is handling the intricate welding of the massive 90-inch steel siphons. So far, 3,900 feet of the planned 6,444 feet have been installed, with steady progress continuing despite the challenges of frozen ground and unpredictable weather. NW Construction crews are also tackling the rocky terrain, installing a vital drainage system around the pipes to ensure long-term durability.
Meanwhile, work on the bridge has resumed, with Sletten Construction, out of Great Falls, assembling the crucial structure that will support the siphon as it spans the St. Mary River. The arrival of girders, steel plates, and cradles has allowed construction to move forward, with True North Steel in Billings fabricating the steel components and accelerating production to keep the project on track. With all materials now on-site, Sletten’s crew is making swift progress, and the bridge is expected to be completed by early spring, marking another critical milestone in the broader siphon rehabilitation effort.
Another critical component the NW Construction and Sletten Construction have teamed up on is the inlet and outlet structures, re-designed by HDR Engineering to handle the extreme hydraulic pressures at varying flow rates. These structures are substantial, with 40-foot walls at the inlet, making them a significant focus of current construction efforts. Given the freezing temperatures, special measures—including blanketing, heating, and modified concrete mix designs—are being used to maintain the integrity of the pours. So far, test results indicate that these techniques are working as planned.
While the original timeline remains set for late summer, crews are working diligently to accelerate progress wherever possible, with the goal of restoring water to the Milk River as quickly as possible. Every effort is being made to keep construction moving efficiently, and the team remains hopeful that they will be able to bring good news to the Milk River Valley in the coming months regarding the schedules.
Local Workforce and Tribal Participation
The labor force on the St. Mary Siphon Repair Project has been nothing short of exceptional, demonstrating both skill and unwavering commitment despite the harsh winter conditions. With normal construction activity slowing in the region for winter, the Tribal Employment Resource Office (TERO) has stepped up to provide a highly skilled workforce from the Blackfeet Tribe, ensuring that momentum on this critical project remains strong. Currently, around 30 tribal members are working across multiple companies and compliance offices, contributing their expertise to various aspects of construction. Their dedication has not only bolstered productivity but also reinforced the collaborative spirit that is driving this project forward. As integral members of the team, these workers both tribal and non-tribal are playing a crucial role in keeping progress steady—even in the face of frozen ground, biting winds, and the many challenges of building in Montana in the middle of winter.
Securing Funding for the Project’s Future
When construction began, funding uncertainty was one of the most pressing challenges for completing the St. Mary Siphon Repair Project. Ensuring that the necessary resources were in place quickly became a top priority for the Milk River Joint Board of Control (MRJBOC) and the Bureau of Reclamation, preventing potential delays that could jeopardize the project’s progress and further delays for water delivers.
One of the first key steps was transferring project management to the MRJBOC, which allowed the project to qualify for a 35% cost reduction under Qualified Emergency Extraordinary Maintenance (EXM) funding. This restructured the cost breakdown, with 52% of the funding covered federally and 48% shouldered by project stakeholders.
To secure the federal portion, the Bureau of Reclamation applied for funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, while project beneficiaries worked with the State of Montana – Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) to fund the remaining share of the $70 million siphon project.
In an effort to further reduce costs for project beneficiaries, Montana’s Congressional Delegation—led by Senator Jon Tester, Senator Steve Daines, and Congressman Ryan Zinke—collaborated with appropriations staff to secure additional funding through the Continuing Budget Resolution (CR) Disaster Supplemental Funding. This critical funding assistance was intended to ease the financial burden on local stakeholders. This funding effort successfully secured an additional $46.5 million, with $10 million specifically allocated to support the St. Mary Diversion Dam replacement project. This critical investment will help advance the long-term sustainability of the Milk River Project, ensuring that both the siphon rehabilitation and St. Mary Diversion Dam replacement move forward as efficiently as possible.
However, while the funding has been secured, accessing it has proven to be more complicated. A significant hurdle has emerged, as federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which were expected to fully cover the project, remain frozen due to the Executive Order "Unleashing American Energy," issued by President Donald Trump. This directive mandates a review of all federal funding before disbursement, resulting in a temporary delay in releasing the necessary funds.
Keeping the Project Moving Forward
To keep construction on track and prevent delays, work on critical components of the Milk River Project continues without funding interruption, made possible by funding secured through the State of Montana’s loan agreement under House Bill 6. Senator Mike Lang and Representative Paul Tuss played a pivotal role in advocating for this funding in 2023, ensuring these essential upgrades could move forward.
Under this loan agreement, all Milk River Project irrigation districts agree to contribute $3 per acre over 50 years, to a dedicated savings account for future maintenance needs. These funds will be managed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) exclusively for the Milk River Joint Board of Control (MRJBOC) and will accrue interest, further strengthening the project's long-term sustainability.
If all anticipated funding is released as appropriated, approximately $212 million will be available for the Milk River Project, ensuring that critical infrastructure improvements move forward as planned. The top priorities for funds include the St. Mary Diversion Dam, St. Mary Siphon, and Halls Coulee Siphon.
The Halls Coulee Siphon replacement, scheduled for 2025-2026, will be constructed adjacent to the existing structure to maintain water flow once the St. Mary Siphon is completed. A similar strategy is being used for the St. Mary Diversion Dam, where a bypass channel has been installed to keep water flowing throughout construction. The St. Mary Diversion Dam replacement itself is planned as a three-year project, ensuring long-term reliability for the Milk River Project and its users.
Once federal funding is released, the project team will reassess the best use of any excess state funds, prioritizing additional improvements along the canal system and at Fresno Reservoir to increase storage capacity. This strategic reinvestment ensures that every dollar is maximized, reinforcing the long-term reliability and sustainability of the Milk River Project for future generations.
Legislative Action on Ft. Belknap Compact
Efforts to secure long-term stability for the Milk River Project also took a major step forward last month. On January 24, 2025, Senator Steve Daines, with co-sponsorship from Senator Tim Sheehy, introduced the Ft. Belknap Compact (S.241), which has been referred to the Committee on Indian Affairs.
The Compact includes $275 million for the St. Mary Project, a critical investment that will help maintain the Milk River Project’s viability following the development of the Tribal Water Right. These funds will support expanded water storage and full rehabilitation of the St. Mary Canal, ensuring the system remains effective for years to come. Since the Milk River Project is a federal project, Congressional authorization is required before these improvements can move forward as mitigation to the implementation of the Ft. Belknap Compact.
Follow Along for Updates
As work continues, the Milk River Joint Board of Control is committed to keeping the public informed. Weekly updates and photos are available on the Milk River Project Facebook page, and additional information can be found on the www.milkriverproject.com website.
Despite the harsh winter conditions and funding hurdles, construction crews remain steadfast, pushing forward through freezing temperatures, rugged terrain, and logistical challenges to keep the St. Mary Siphon Repair Project on track. With unwavering dedication from contractors, tribal workforce members, and project stakeholders, steady progress continues. As funding efforts persist and on-the-ground work advances, the team remains fully committed to delivering this critical infrastructure project—ensuring the Milk River Project’s long-term reliability for generations to come.