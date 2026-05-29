Remembering celebrated Montana musician and composer Philip Aaberg

CHESTER — For decades, Philip Aaberg transformed the sounds and spirit of Montana's high plains into music.

The Chester native, internationally acclaimed composer, and pianist died this week at the age of 77. While audiences around the world came to know Aaberg through his music, friends and family say he never lost the connection to the place that inspired it.

Tom Wylie reports - watch the video here:

Philip Aaberg, celebrated Montana musician and composer, has died

"When I think of what Montana sounds like, when I think of what the melody of Montana is, I think of the music of Phil Aaberg," said Paul Tuss, who worked with Aaberg through Hi-Line Arts Council events in Havre.

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Aaberg built a celebrated career that included Emmy and Grammy nominations, collaborations with nationally known artists and performances around the world.

Yet those closest to him say Montana remained at the center of both his music and his life.

His son, Jake Aaberg, said his father found inspiration in the simple act of slowing down and paying attention to the world around him.

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"He always found appreciation in anything and everything, big or small," Jake Aaberg said.

Whether fishing a river, spending time outdoors, or sitting at the piano, Aaberg encouraged others to stop, listen and take in their surroundings.

"It's just sitting and looking and listening and taking in everything that you're surrounded with," Jake said.

That appreciation for Montana's landscape became a defining characteristic of his music.

"His music, I could close my eyes and I could see the landscape I grew up in," Jake said.

Friends in Chester say Aaberg's roots in the community remained strong despite his international success.

"He came back to his roots. He didn't walk away from this," said longtime friend and former basketball coach Don Van Dessel.

Around Chester, residents remember Aaberg as the kid who played piano at church and community events before becoming one of Montana's most celebrated musicians.

"We all knew that he was going to really rock the world," said family friend Maggie Holmes. "And he did."

His son Michael Aaberg said his father's impact extended well beyond music.

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"What I've noticed maybe in the last week more than anything is beyond how his music touched people, it connected people," Michael said. "He really was about making connections — deep connections."

In recent years, Aaberg frequently returned to the Hi-Line to perform holiday concerts and work with young musicians. Tuss said he often visited schools before performances, encouraging students to explore music themselves.

Friends say that commitment to helping others never faded.

Holmes recalled that during Aaberg's final days, he remained concerned about making sure a young aspiring pianist received a keyboard he had promised her.

Even while receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic, family members say Aaberg continued seeking out opportunities to play piano. Jake Aaberg joked that his father made it a mission to find every piano in the hospital.

For those who knew him best, those moments reflected the joy that defined his life.

"There was always joy," Jake said.

As tributes continue to pour in from across Montana and beyond, those gathered in Chester this week say Aaberg leaves behind more than a catalog of music.

He leaves behind a way of seeing the world.

For many Montanans, his compositions became the soundtrack of the high plains. For friends and family, he was a husband, father, mentor and friend who never forgot where he came from.

"He was such a cherished individual in a hundred different thousand ways,” Van Dessel said.

A celebration of life is planned for later this summer in Helena.

