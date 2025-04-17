Lewistown hospital honored as one of nation's best

LEWISTOWN — Central Montana Medical Center in Lewistown has been selected as one of the top-20 critical access hospitals in the country, as determined by the National Rural Health Association.

The distinction takes into account overall performance, and patient perspective.

“It really helps validate that the work we do is making a difference in our community,” says CMMC’s CEO Cody Langbehn.

The center provides care in surgery, obstetrics, family medicine, orthopedics, hospice, and more. CMMC employs over 330 individuals.

“We're just very proud of all the staff and the good work that they've done,” says CMMC’s Chief Nursing Officer Rob Hicks.

The Center had already cracked the top-100 list but was pleased to hear they’d made the cut into the top-20. This is the first time since 2019, the hospital has placed this high. CMMC has been named a top-100 finisher in 10 of the last 11 years.

The hospital is also just a couple months out from their groundbreaking ceremony for their comprehensive cancer center.

CMMC previously had the ability to conduct infusions and medical oncology, but the addition of a linear accelerator which can administer radiation will bring it all together.

It will be called the Helmsley Cancer Center in honor of the Helmsley grant. The grant has a mission to prevent individuals from traveling more than 100 miles for cancer treatment services.

“Any radiation is really the one that typically people are driving or receiving therapy every single day for multiple weeks on end,” says Langbehn, citing the inconvenience of long commutes which will now be nullified thanks to new technology.

The cancer center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2pm on Friday, June 6th.