HELENA — A small plane crashed into a building near the Helena Regional Airport late Wednesday evening.

(Video from the scene)

The crash happened on the 3100 block of Bozeman Ave, near the intersection of B Street.

The status of the passengers was not officially released as of Wednesday evening.

