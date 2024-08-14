1 person dead, 2 injured in Deer Lodge County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Deer Lodge County on Monday, August 12, 2024.

It happened at about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Galen Road and South Frontage Road near the town of Anaconda.

The two vehicles involved were a Chevy Cobalt driven by a 27-year old man from New Port Richey, Florida; and a Honda Odyssey driven by a 26-year old man from Deer Lodge, with a female passenger also from Deer Lodge.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the driver of the Chevy was eastbound on Galen Road, and the driver of the Honda was southbound on South Frontage Road.

The MHP says the driver of the Chevy failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the intersection.

The driver of the Honda swerved to avoid a collision, but the Honda hit the driver-side door of the Chevy.

The Chevy was pushed off the road and overturned onto its roof.

The Honda went off the road to the left and overturned onto its right side.

The driver of the Chevy died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

The two people in the Honda were taken to a hospital in Anaconda; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The MHP says that all three people were wearing seatbelts, and that alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.