1 person dead, 3 injured in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and three people were injured in a rollover crash in Glacier County on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash involved a GMC Yukon with four occupants: a 22-year old male driver; a 22-year old woman; a 35-year old man; and a 19-year old man. The MHP report does indicate where the four people were from. The second vehicle was a white truck.

The crash happened at about 11:35 p.m.

The MHP says both vehicles were on US Highway 89 near mile marker 2, about two miles west of Browning. For an unknown reason, the Yukon was in the opposing lane of travel and began to slide clock-wise, crossing the center line and rotating 180 degrees before going off the road.

As it slid off the road, the driver's side tires furrowed into the dirt on the shoulder, causing the vehicle to "trip" and roll several times, crashing through a fence before coming to rest.

The MHP says the white truck applied "hard braking" resulting in skid marks veering off the road to the right. The marks then turned left, re-entering the road, and then disappeared. The MHP says no other information about the truck is available at this time.

The driver of the Yukon was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

The three passengers in the Yukon were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment of their injuries; the nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The MHP says that one of the passengers was from Arizona; the home towns of the other occupants is listed as "unknown" at this time.

The MHP report does not state that the two vehicles actually collided; the involvement of the white truck has not yet been determined.

According to the MHP, none of the occupants in the Yukon were wearing seatbelts, and impaired driving and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.