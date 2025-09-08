Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

1 person dead, child injured in motorcycle crash in Missoula County

Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — A 60-year-old man died and a 10-year-old girl was injured in motorcycle crash on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Missoula County.

It happened at about 6:50 p.m. along Interstate 90 near mile marker 101.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. near the Reserve Street exit on the north side of Missoula.

The driver was heading east on I-90 when the motorcycle went off the road and crashed through a chain link fence and then rolled onto its side.

One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Valley County Woman dies in a crash in Meagher County Deadly crashes across Montana in August 1 person dead in collision involving 2 motorcycles

Both riders were taken to a hospital in Missoula, where the driver died; his name has not been released.

The nature and extent of injuries to the girl have not been disclosed; family members said that her injuries are not life-threatening.

The MHP says the man was from the town of Arlee.

According to the MHP, both riders were wearing helmets; alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

TRENDING
Cascade County teen recovering from gunshot wound Suspect in Cascade County stand-off identified Obituary: Ty J. Malek New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App