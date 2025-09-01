Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

1 person dead in collision involving 2 motorcycles in Missoula County

1 person dead in collision involving 2 motorcycles
MTN News
1 person dead in collision involving 2 motorcycles
1 person dead in collision involving 2 motorcycles in Missoula County
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — One person died in a collision involving two motorcycles in Missoula County on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

It happened just after 9 p.m. along Kendall Creek Road, several miles north of Clinton.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 21-year old man from Missoula driving a Kawasaki, and a 23-year old man from Clinton, also driving a Kawasaki.

1 person dead in Hill County crash Wrong-way chase ends in fiery crash in Billings 1 person dead in crash involving 2 motorcycles Four people dead in Lake County crash Crash near Whitefish leaves teenager dead, another injured

The MHP report says the motorcycles were traveling in opposite directions on Kendall Creek Road and collided.

The man from Missoula died at the scene; his name has not been released.

The man from Clinton was taken to a hospital in Missoula; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP crash report, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, but does not indicate whether that may applies to one or both drivers.

In addition, the crash report indicates that neither man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

TRENDING
Great Falls boy dies in crash in Judith Basin County Suspect dead after armed home invasion Animal cruelty case investigated in Sun Prairie New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App