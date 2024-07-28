Watch Now
1 person died in a crash in Musselshell County

GREAT FALLS — One person died in a rollover crash in Musselshell County on Friday, July 26, 2024.

It happened at about 3:10 p.m. along US Highway 87 near mile marker 7.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, an 84-year old man from Glasgow, Montana, was southbound in a Ford Galaxy when the right rear tire blew out.

The driver over-corrected to the left, crossing the center line, and the car went off the road and rolled through a fence, landing on its roof.

The man died at the scene; his name has not been released.

The MHP says the man was wearing seatbelt.

Alcohol and/drugs were not factors in the crash.

