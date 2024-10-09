2 people dead, 2 injured in crash near Seeley Lake

GREAT FALLS — Two people died and two were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Missoula County on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

It happened along Montana Highway 83 about three miles south of the community of Seeley Lake.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the people and vehicles involved were:



Kia Soul with a 30-year old female driver from Bonney Lake, Washington; a 34-year female passenger from Kalispell.

Toyota 4Runner with a 34-year old male driver from Seeley Lake; a 34-year old female passenger from Seeley Lake.

The MHP says the Kia was southbound near mile marker 12 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the left and off the right side of the road.

The Kia traveled along the ditch for about 340 feet before the driver managed to get it back on the road.

The Kia then went across the southbound lane, into the northbound lane, and collided with the Toyota.



The two women in the Kia died at the scene; their names have not been released at this point. The MHP says they were both wearing seatbelts.

The two people in the Toyota were taken to a hospital in Missoula; there is no word on the nature or severity of their injuries. The MHP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt; the passenger was.

The MHP crash report says that drugs and speed are considered as possible factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.