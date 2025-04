Two people died in an early-morning crash in Gallatin County on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 6:25 a.m.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer confirmed the two deaths.

The crash involved at least two vehicles and happened on Highway 191 North at the intersection of Cobb Hill Road.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.