GREAT FALLS — A man died in a one-vehicle crash in Lewis & Clark County on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
It happened at about 4:35 p.m. near the intersection of Canyon Ferry Road and Yacht Basin Road.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 58-year old man from Helena was westbound in a Toyota Tacoma on Canyon Ferry Road.
The vehicle grazed the guardrail, causing the driver to lose control.
The vehicle went off the eastbound side of the road; the driver died at the scene.
Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton identified the man as Samuel George of Helena, 58 years old.
According to the MHP, alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash, and the man was not wearing a seatbelt.
There were no other occupants of the vehicle.
We will update you if we get more information.