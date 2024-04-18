Belgrade man dies after Gallatin County crash

A man died after a vehicle crash on Jackrabbit Lane on Wednesday, April 18, 2024, according to Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer.

A Gallatin County media release said that at about 2:30 p.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Belgrade Police Department responded to the crash that happened near the intersection of Jackrabbit Lane and Floss Flats Road.

The Sheriff's Office said the driver, identified as 49-year-old Julio Esparza Lopez of Belgrade, was taken to Bozeman Health Regional Medical Center where he died.



The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries to the chest and the manner was ruled an accident

There is no word at this point whether impaired driving or speed were factors in the crash; the Montana Highway Patrol and Belgrade Police are continuing to investigate.

We will update you if we get more information.