Flathead County crash victim identified

Authorities have identified 44-year old Shaun Madrazo of Somers as the man who died in a rollover crash in Flathead County on Saturday, October 5, 2024..

It happened at 5:50 a.m. at the intersection of Foys Canyon Road and Orchard Ridge Road several miles southwest of Kalispell.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, Madrazo Madrazo was northbound in a Dodge pickup truck on Foys Canyon Road and failed to negotiate a left turn, causing the vehicle to go off the road into a ditch.

The driver then reportedly over-corrected, causing the vehicle to go across the road into another ditch and roll, landing on its roof.



Madrazo, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and pinned under the cab of the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

There were no other occupants of the vehicle.

The MHP says that alcohol is suspected as a possible factor in the crash.