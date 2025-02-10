GFPD vehicle involved in crash

GREAT FALLS — A two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Sunday, February 9, 2025, resulted in at least two people being injured.

The Great Falls Police Department said it happened at about 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 23rd Street, near the Albertsons grocery store.

One of the vehicles involved was a GFPD patrol vehicle.

The GFPD said in a news release that the investigation determined that the driver of a vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way before turning left across on-coming traffic.

The officer in the GFPD vehicle was unable to stop in time to avoid the collision.

Several people were injured during the crash, including the officer, but the GFPD says that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.