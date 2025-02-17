Man dies after his car was hit by a train in Lincoln County

GREAT FALLS — A 90-year old man from Troy in northwestern Montana died when his vehicle was hit by a train on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

It happened near the intersection of US Highway 2 and Hunts Mill Road, several miles north of Troy, at about 11:35 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving a Ford Taurus northbound on Hunts Mill Road as a train was approaching from the east.

The man reportedly stopped on the railroad tracks and then attempted to back up.

The car was hit by the westbound train.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby where he died due to his injuries.

The MHP report says the road was snow-covered at the time of the collision, the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and drugs and/or alcohol were not factors.

We will update you if we get more information.