Man dies in Jefferson County rollover crash

BUTTE — A man died in a rollover crash north of Whitehall in Jefferson County on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

MHP's crash report says the 28-year-old Whitehall man was driving an Oldsmobile Bravada south on Whitetail Road (MT Highway 399) at around 3:34 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve at mile marker 5.

According to the report, the man ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected twice, causing the vehicle to roll.

The man was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, and the force of the crash threw him onto the road.



The vehicle rolled off the right side of the road and came to rest in the ditch; the man died at the scene.

MHP's report says alcohol, drugs, and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

The name of the man - who was the only occupant of the vehicle - has not been released.

We will update you if we get more information.