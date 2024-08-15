Watch Now
Man dies in rollover crash in Missoula County

GREAT FALLS — A 53-year-old Missoula man died in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Evaro on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the driver of the Ford F-350 pickup truck was heading south on U.S. Highway 93.

Near mile marker 5, the pickup truck went off the road, hit a guardrail, and rolled.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

The MHP says that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

We will update you if we get more information.

