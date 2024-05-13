Motorcyclist dies after a crash in Missoula

GREAT FALLS — A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Missoula has died.

The Missoula Police Department responded to the collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck along the 200 block of South Orange Street just after 5 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 20-year old motorcyclist was northbound at "a high rate of speed" near the intersection with First Street when he lost control of his motorcycle.

The motorcycle went across the road and hit a pickup truck that was northbound on South Orange Street.



The motorcyclist was taken to St. Patrick Hospital where he later died.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.

The 29-year old driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured.

We will update you if we get more information.