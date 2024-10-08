Motorcyclist dies in a crash in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — A motorcyclist died in a crash in Gallatin County on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer says deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers responded to crash.

According to a news release, the crash occurred in "the early hours" on Tuesday; the exact time was not states.

According to Sheriff Springer, the crash happened on Interstate 90 near mile marker 317 and the Trail Creek Road exit.

The motorcyclist was the only person involved; the person's name has not yet been released.



Sheriff Springer says the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after being taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

Blunt force trauma was determined to be the cause of death.

The Montana Highway Patrol report has not yet been released; it will likely indicate whether the driver was wearing a helmet, and whether impaired driving was a factor in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.