Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle collision in Yellowstone County

MTN News
Posted

BILLINGS — A person died after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle in Shepherd on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 312 near Shining Mountain Drive.

Investigators believe the vehicle was following too close to the motorcycle when the crash occurred.

The car and motorcycle were both eastbound when the motorcyclist slowed down.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the driver of the car could not stop in time and struck the motorcycle from behind.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, and the driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

There is no word yet on whether the driver of the car will be cited or charged.

We will update you if we get more information.

