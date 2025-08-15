One person dead in Phillips County rollover crash

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a vehicle rollover crash in Phillips County on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

It happened at about 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of Sun Prairie Road and Content Road, about 26 miles south of Malta.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 40-year old man from Malta was driving a Chevy Silverado south on Sun Prairie Road.

For some reason, the vehicle went off the left side of the road and overturned.

The man died at the scene; his name has not been released.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash; the MHP report says that it is "unknown" if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time.