One person dead, one injured after vehicle crashes into a tree near Kalispell

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, May 4, 2026, on Trumble Creek Road near Birch Grove Road in Flathead County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the driver of a southbound Jeep Liberty lost control at around 2:17 p.m.

The vehicle then crossed the center line, went off the road and into a ditch, and sideswiped bushes before going airborne and crashing into a tree.

A 40-year-old female passenger from Kalispell died at the scene; according to the MHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the woman has not been released.

The 55-year-old male driver from Kalispell was injured and taken to Logan Health Kalispell; he was wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

The nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

Road conditions were reported as bare and dry at the time of the incident.

The MHP crash says that alcohol and/or drugs are suspected as contributing factors in the crash.