GREAT FALLS -- One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Valley County on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

It happened at about 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of US Highway 2 and MT Highway 24, just east of the town of Glasgow.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the collision involved a Kenworth T880 driven by a 69-year old man from Wolf Point; and a Pontiac Bonneville driven by an 18-year old man from Glasgow, who had a 20-year old male passenger from St. Marie.

The MHP crash report says the Kenworth was eastbound on US Highway 2 approaching the intersection with MT Highway 24. The driver of the Pontiac failed to yield at the intersection, and the driver of the Kenworth was not able to stop in time before the collision.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The driver and passenger of the Pontiac were taken to a hospital in Glasgow, where the passenger died due to his injuries; his name has not been released. The driver is expected to recover.

According to the MHP, the truck driver was wearing a seatbelt; the driver of the Pontiac was not wearing a seatbelt; the report says it is "unknown" whether the man who died was wearing a seatbelt.

Impaired driving and speed were not factors in the crash.