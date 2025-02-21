School bus involved in crash in Billings

One student was taken to a hospital on Friday morning after a Billings school bus was involved in a collision.

Billings school bus involved in crash

School officials said on a social media post the crash happened at 6:41 a.m. at King Avenue West and Fallow Lane.

One student was on the bus at the time and appeared to be uninjured, the post states, but was taken to a hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

The crash is being investigated and no other details have been released.

It's the second crash involving a Billings school bus in recent days.

On February 13, the driver of a passenger car that crashed into a school bus in the Billings Heights was arrested on possible charges of drunken driving and criminal endangerment.

In related school bus news, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter on Thursday shared the following photo on Facebook and said:

Yesterday, on awful roads multiple cars slid off. The one pictured was a school bus with children on it. This was a dangerous situation because of the extreme cold. Undersheriff Van Dyken, who was on scene, called all available deputies to his location. He loaded them all into patrol cars and our Deputies drove them all to their elementary school.